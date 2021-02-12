Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Volatility At 1.41%, Should You Add A Position?

172 institutions hold shares in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), with 7.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 42.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 386.53M, and float is at 377.95M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 41.86% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is California, University Of-Regents with over 42.69 million shares valued at $540.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.95% of the ORCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E with 29.23 million shares valued at $370.02 million to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System which holds 9.09 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $115.13 million, while Brown University holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 7.37 million with a market value of $93.36 million.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is 9.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.88 and a high of $15.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORCC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.80, the stock is 3.99% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 10.90% off its SMA200. ORCC registered -10.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.55.

The stock witnessed a 8.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.01%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.16 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.08% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $209.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maged Alexis, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Maged Alexis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $13.54 per share for a total of $67700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Maged Alexis (Vice President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $13.22 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the ORCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF C (10% Owner) disposed off 47,308 shares at an average price of $12.55 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 42,690,843 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC).