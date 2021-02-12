Park National Corporation (PRK) – The -10.16% Downside Potential Remains

Park National Corporation (AMEX: PRK) is 12.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.53 and a high of $119.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRK stock was last observed hovering at around $118.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.36% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -48.02% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.42, the stock is 5.29% and 9.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67495.0 and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 33.21% off its SMA200. PRK registered 17.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.71.

The stock witnessed a 5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.03%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Park National Corporation (PRK) has around 1907 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $357.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.22 and Fwd P/E is 17.02. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.51% and -1.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.40%).

Park National Corporation (PRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park National Corporation (PRK) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.03 with sales reaching $113.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Park National Corporation (PRK) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Park National Corporation (PRK), with 395.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.42% while institutional investors hold 51.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.30M, and float is at 15.92M with Short Float at 3.97%. Institutions hold 50.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.21 million shares valued at $231.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.52% of the PRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Park National Corp /oh/ with 1.48 million shares valued at $155.14 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.39 million shares representing 8.49% and valued at over $113.56 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $40.21 million.

Park National Corporation (PRK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Park National Corporation (PRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ONEILL ROBERT E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ONEILL ROBERT E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $78.98 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Park National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that RAMSER MARK R (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $76.01 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5043.0 shares of the PRK stock.

Park National Corporation (PRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading 4.82% up over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -8.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.02.