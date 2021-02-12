PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) down -1.77% since start of the year

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is -1.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.14 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $62.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.86% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.05% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.46, the stock is 6.45% and 5.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 26.91% off its SMA200. PFSI registered 73.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.16.

The stock witnessed a 11.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.78%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 6019 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.79 and Fwd P/E is 5.65. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.75% and -7.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.18 with sales reaching $959.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.00% in year-over-year returns.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), with 31.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.28% while institutional investors hold 94.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.44M, and float is at 40.35M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 52.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.6 million shares valued at $383.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.11% of the PFSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.94 million shares valued at $229.0 million to account for 5.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.73 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $244.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $93.02 million.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 166 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 156 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grogin Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Enterprise Ops Officer. SEC filings show that Grogin Jeffrey sold 11,469 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $58.39 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28761.0 shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that KURLAND STANFORD L (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $59.45 per share for $59450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.56 million shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, KURLAND STANFORD L (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $61.71 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 7,565,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).