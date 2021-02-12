PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -4.75% Change This Year

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCGU) is -4.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.42 and a high of $126.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCGU stock was last observed hovering at around $119.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.55% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -588.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -800.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.01, the stock is 0.13% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 8.74% off its SMA200. PCGU registered a gain of 18.28% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.70.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.79%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.00% and -7.69% from its 52-week high.

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCGU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021..

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in PG&E Corporation (PCGU), with institutional investors hold 101.41% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 101.41% of the Float.