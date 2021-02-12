Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) is -4.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $63.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSXP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.46% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.29% higher than the price target low of $25.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.17, the stock is -8.00% and -9.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -17.14% off its SMA200. PSXP registered -58.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.44.

The stock witnessed a -13.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.56%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $5.76B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.34 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Profit margin for the company is 89.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.47% and -60.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips 66 Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $396.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), with 169.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.43% while institutional investors hold 87.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.34M, and float is at 55.23M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 22.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 9.1 million shares valued at $240.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.98% of the PSXP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 5.01 million shares valued at $115.45 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Reserve GP XIII Ltd which holds 3.15 million shares representing 1.38% and valued at over $72.62 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 1.35% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $71.03 million.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bairrington Phillip David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bairrington Phillip David bought 1,445 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $30.06 per share for a total of $43437.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43698.0 shares.

Phillips 66 Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Haney Mark (Director) bought a total of 1,445 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $30.05 per share for $43422.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32477.0 shares of the PSXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, Bairrington Phillip David (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $21.70 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 42,253 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP).

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -38.68% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 85.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.