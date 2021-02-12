Poshmark Inc. (POSH) on Track to Reach $78.00 in a Year

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) is -23.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.10 and a high of $104.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POSH stock was last observed hovering at around $70.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.73% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.38% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.79% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.99, the stock is 5.46% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 11.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.95.

The stock witnessed a N/16.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $5.50B and $247.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -25.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.10%).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poshmark Inc. (POSH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -236.40% this year.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.54M, and float is at 6.60M with Short Float at 11.98%.