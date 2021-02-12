Positives for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) as stock gains in recent trading

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) is -12.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.10 and a high of $71.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $50.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 18.48% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.73, the stock is 3.02% and -6.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -8.34% off its SMA200. DCPH registered -28.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.46.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.11%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $22.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.24% and -30.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.11 with sales reaching $18.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 145.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,647.60% in year-over-year returns.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), with 16.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.20% while institutional investors hold 106.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.39M, and float is at 40.31M with Short Float at 7.93%. Institutions hold 75.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.77 million shares valued at $244.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.39% of the DCPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.77 million shares valued at $193.62 million to account for 6.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 3.59 million shares representing 6.30% and valued at over $204.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $194.6 million.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Michael Douglas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Michael Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $45.23 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Bristol James Arthur (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $50.29 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Taylor Michael Douglas (Director) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $56.45 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -30.07% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.67.