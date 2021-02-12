Positives for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) as stock gains in recent trading

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) is 140.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORMP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is 39.73% and 85.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 166.99% off its SMA200. ORMP registered 114.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 174.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.68.

The stock witnessed a 134.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 282.02%, and is 5.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $261.32M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 325.00% and -10.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $670k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.70% year-over-year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), with 3.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.90% while institutional investors hold 16.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.75M, and float is at 23.37M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 14.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.37 million shares valued at $1.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.27% of the ORMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 98486.0 shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 75395.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -5.77% down over the past 12 months. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is 158.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.