Positives for Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) as stock gains in recent trading

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE: SBR) is 16.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.02 and a high of $37.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.8% off the consensus price target high of $32.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -0.8% lower than the price target low of $32.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.76, the stock is 6.25% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58963.0 and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 11.73% off its SMA200. SBR registered -11.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.77.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.15%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 92.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.31% and -13.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (786.40%).

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabine Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.20% year-over-year.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR), with 649.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.46% while institutional investors hold 9.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.58M, and float is at 13.93M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 9.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC with over 0.34 million shares valued at $9.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.30% of the SBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sarofim, Fayez with 0.15 million shares valued at $4.4 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 82648.0 shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $2.33 million, while Chilton Capital Management, L.P. holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 55438.0 with a market value of $1.61 million.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 0.12% up over the past 12 months. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is -30.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6440.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.