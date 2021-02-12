Positives for The Timken Company (TKR) as stock gains in recent trading

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is -3.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $86.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TKR stock was last observed hovering at around $74.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.41% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 16.46% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.35, the stock is -6.14% and -4.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 27.03% off its SMA200. TKR registered 34.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.49.

The stock witnessed a -12.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.70%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

The Timken Company (TKR) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.08% and -13.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The Timken Company (TKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Timken Company (TKR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Timken Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $980.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Timken Company (TKR) Top Institutional Holders

477 institutions hold shares in The Timken Company (TKR), with 9.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.72% while institutional investors hold 95.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.22M, and float is at 65.77M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 83.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.02 million shares valued at $326.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.99% of the TKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.55 million shares valued at $429.14 million to account for 7.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.19 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $172.81 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $162.32 million.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at The Timken Company (TKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kyle Richard G, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kyle Richard G sold 57,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $73.84 per share for a total of $4.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

The Timken Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Kyle Richard G (President and CEO) sold a total of 24,712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $71.45 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Fracassa Philip D. (EVP & CFO) disposed off 15,514 shares at an average price of $72.99 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 70,681 shares of The Timken Company (TKR).

The Timken Company (TKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -28.07% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.