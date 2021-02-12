Positives for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) as stock gains in recent trading

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) is 4.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.23% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.20, the stock is 3.08% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50732.0 and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 27.10% off its SMA200. WHF registered 2.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.82.

The stock witnessed a 5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.66%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.04 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Distance from 52-week low is 160.83% and -1.59% from its 52-week high.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $15.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.40% in year-over-year returns.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.20% while institutional investors hold 46.43% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 44.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ares Management LLC with over 0.66 million shares valued at $6.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the WHF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 0.35 million shares valued at $3.42 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. which holds 0.23 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $2.25 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.75% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $1.51 million.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Collazos Marco A., the company’s Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Collazos Marco A. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $61000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Aronson Stuart D (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $6.30 per share for $25200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36000.0 shares of the WHF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Aronson Stuart D (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $8.15 for $65200.0. The insider now directly holds 32,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF).