Power REIT (PW): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:PW Stock Is Going Next

Power REIT (AMEX: PW) is 34.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.95 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PW stock was last observed hovering at around $34.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $12.80 for the next 12 months. It is also -180.39% off the consensus price target high of $12.80 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are -180.39% lower than the price target low of $12.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.89, the stock is 3.45% and 11.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59283.0 and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock 42.84% off its SMA200. PW registered 219.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.26.

The stock witnessed a -10.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.54%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Power REIT (PW) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $69.99M and $3.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.38. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 416.40% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Power REIT (PW) Analyst Forecasts

Power REIT is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Power REIT (PW) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Power REIT (PW), with 583.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 30.47% while institutional investors hold 39.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.92M, and float is at 1.33M with Short Float at 4.39%. Institutions hold 27.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $3.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.87% of the PW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $2.99 million to account for 5.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $2.95 million, while Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 83619.0 with a market value of $2.23 million.

Power REIT (PW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Power REIT (PW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hollander Susan, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hollander Susan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $26.50 per share for a total of $37100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1800.0 shares.

Power REIT disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Poskon Paula (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $26.50 per share for $53000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2700.0 shares of the PW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, WENGER VIRGIL E (Director) acquired 3,360 shares at an average price of $26.50 for $89040.0. The insider now directly holds 11,060 shares of Power REIT (PW).

Power REIT (PW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) that is trading 3.55% up over the past 12 months. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is 29.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 60.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22930.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.