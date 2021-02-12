Preferred Bank (PFBC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

204 institutions hold shares in Preferred Bank (PFBC), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.96% while institutional investors hold 87.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.89M, and float is at 13.60M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 80.05% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.2 million shares valued at $110.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.96% of the PFBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.22 million shares valued at $39.13 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.89 million shares representing 6.48% and valued at over $28.67 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $41.83 million.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is 3.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.04 and a high of $63.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.42% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.42% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.25, the stock is 2.62% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78478.0 and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 30.86% off its SMA200. PFBC registered -16.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.97.

The stock witnessed a -0.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.50%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) has around 263 employees, a market worth around $791.59M and $214.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is 31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.73% and -17.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Preferred Bank (PFBC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Preferred Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $45.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Preferred Bank (PFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American River Bankshares (AMRB) that is trading -4.72% down over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 7.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.