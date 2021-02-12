Progenity Inc. (PROG) Is Up 5.84% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) is 5.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $15.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PROG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.62, the stock is -11.75% and 1.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -24.34% off its SMA200. PROG registered a loss of -38.44% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.10.

The stock witnessed a -6.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.17%, and is -10.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 9.94% over the month.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) has around 666 employees, a market worth around $315.56M and $80.51M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.47% and -64.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1315.20%).

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progenity Inc. (PROG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progenity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.82 with sales reaching $24.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Progenity Inc. (PROG), with 12.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.34% while institutional investors hold 88.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.63M, and float is at 41.10M with Short Float at 6.89%. Institutions hold 65.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 6.54 million shares valued at $59.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.72% of the PROG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.63 million shares valued at $3.36 million to account for 1.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 0.43 million shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $3.91 million, while Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $2.2 million.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Progenity Inc. (PROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Silvestry Damon, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Silvestry Damon bought 58,081 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $4.58 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Progenity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Silvestry Damon (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 63,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $4.07 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the PROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Alter Jeffrey D. (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $4.85 for $97000.0. The insider now directly holds 38,335 shares of Progenity Inc. (PROG).