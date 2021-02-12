ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

255 institutions hold shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), with 31.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.05% while institutional investors hold 117.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.90M, and float is at 71.97M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 81.23% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.75 million shares valued at $94.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the PUMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.1 million shares valued at $41.0 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 6.86 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $27.84 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 3.84 million with a market value of $15.61 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is 25.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $11.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -132.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.30, the stock is 10.16% and 19.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock 60.70% off its SMA200. PUMP registered -6.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.55%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $867.32M and $1.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 583.82% and -15.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $152.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.00% in year-over-year returns.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERG MARK STEPHEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERG MARK STEPHEN bought 12,274 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $6.11 per share for a total of $74994.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12274.0 shares.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -6.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.