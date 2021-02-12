ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) on Track to Reach $16.54 in a Year

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) is 19.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $9.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRQR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $16.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.9% off the consensus price target high of $27.79 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 52.5% higher than the price target low of $10.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is 2.47% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 2.30% off its SMA200. PRQR registered -39.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.68.

The stock witnessed a 12.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.35%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $250.70M and $11.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.94% and -46.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.40%).

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $230k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 421.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.10% in year-over-year returns.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.95% while institutional investors hold 71.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.14M, and float is at 44.73M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 69.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 4.97 million shares valued at $23.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the PRQR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.72 million shares valued at $22.62 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 4.55 million shares representing 9.07% and valued at over $21.79 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 6.61% of the shares totaling 3.32 million with a market value of $15.89 million.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is trading 88.19% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.