Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

3 institutions hold shares in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF), with 7.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.28% while institutional investors hold 0.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.51M, and float is at 3.77M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 27621.0 shares valued at $82863.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the PHCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 3162.0 shares valued at $9486.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) is 66.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHCF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $3.93, the stock is 25.80% and 36.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 9.47% at the moment leaves the stock 27.13% off its SMA200. PHCF registered 57.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8055 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0604.

The stock witnessed a 34.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.64%, and is 19.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.16% over the week and 11.06% over the month.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $45.98M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 118.33% and -54.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.50%).

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year.