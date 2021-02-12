Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) is 29.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RFL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $30.11, the stock is 17.15% and 24.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53668.0 and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 65.97% off its SMA200. RFL registered 44.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.34.

The stock witnessed a 26.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.08%, and is 15.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $442.92M and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 220.32% and 0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.90% this year.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL), with 4.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.71% while institutional investors hold 51.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.82M, and float is at 10.42M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 35.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.8 million shares valued at $12.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the RFL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.66 million shares valued at $15.44 million to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Old West Investment Management, LLC which holds 0.63 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $9.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $9.35 million.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times.