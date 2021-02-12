Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

3 institutions hold shares in Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.06% while institutional investors hold 2.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.80M, and float is at 4.76M with Short Float at 16.76%. Institutions hold 1.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 45754.0 shares valued at $42779.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the RCON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 35445.0 shares valued at $33141.0 to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) is 76.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCON stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 18.51% and 51.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 64.79% off its SMA200. RCON registered 26.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6855 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2342.

The stock witnessed a 43.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.71%, and is 8.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.07% over the week and 16.63% over the month.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $18.47M and $10.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 259.00. Profit margin for the company is -29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.33% and -53.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.80%).

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.70% year-over-year.