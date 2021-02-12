Regional Management Corp. (RM) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is 10.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.33 and a high of $32.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.32% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.34% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.07, the stock is 8.95% and 12.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53257.0 and changing 4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 55.34% off its SMA200. RM registered 17.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.80.

The stock witnessed a 4.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.00%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Regional Management Corp. (RM) has around 1638 employees, a market worth around $363.77M and $374.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.25 and Fwd P/E is 10.61. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.28% and 1.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Regional Management Corp. (RM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regional Management Corp. (RM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regional Management Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year.

Regional Management Corp. (RM) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Regional Management Corp. (RM), with 726.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 91.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.98M, and float is at 10.62M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 85.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 1.42 million shares valued at $23.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.55% of the RM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.12 million shares valued at $18.69 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.95 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $28.25 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.16% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $15.41 million.

Regional Management Corp. (RM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Regional Management Corp. (RM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Campos Roel C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Campos Roel C bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $25.84 per share for a total of $18088.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74407.0 shares.

Regional Management Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Campos Roel C (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $25.85 per share for $25850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73707.0 shares of the RM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Campos Roel C (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $24.03 for $60075.0. The insider now directly holds 72,707 shares of Regional Management Corp. (RM).

Regional Management Corp. (RM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading 58.25% up over the past 12 months. OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is 26.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.59.