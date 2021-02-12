Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is 38.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.69 and a high of $53.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCII stock was last observed hovering at around $52.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.85% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.53% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $52.89, the stock is 11.70% and 27.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 65.03% off its SMA200. RCII registered 86.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.21.

The stock witnessed a 18.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.58%, and is 10.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.37 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 352.44% and -1.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $714.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII), with 193.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 98.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.99M, and float is at 47.89M with Short Float at 3.64%. Institutions hold 97.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.74 million shares valued at $296.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.28% of the RCII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.34 million shares valued at $219.38 million to account for 13.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Engaged Capital, LLC which holds 2.92 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $87.24 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $103.97 million.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN JEFFREY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN JEFFREY J bought 143 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $44.69 per share for a total of $6392.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20763.0 shares.

Rent-A-Center Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Short Maureen B (CFO) sold a total of 4,056 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $33.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62531.0 shares of the RCII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, BROWN JEFFREY J (Director) acquired 188 shares at an average price of $31.50 for $5926.0. The insider now directly holds 20,624 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII).

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 28.96% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 31.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.