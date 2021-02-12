Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

212 institutions hold shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN), with 155.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.15% while institutional investors hold 102.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 209.70M, and float is at 54.22M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 26.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 10.23 million shares valued at $307.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.88% of the REYN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.72 million shares valued at $236.35 million to account for 3.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 5.37 million shares representing 2.56% and valued at over $164.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 4.47 million with a market value of $136.83 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.61 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REYN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.73% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.64% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.16, the stock is -2.02% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -8.32% off its SMA200. REYN registered -5.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.10.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.55%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $3.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.63 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.94% and -19.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $763.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Graham Michael E., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Graham Michael E. bought 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $29.37 per share for a total of $76367.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2600.0 shares.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Cole Gregory Alan (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $29.78 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the REYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, MITCHELL V LANCE (President and CEO) acquired 16,500 shares at an average price of $29.86 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN).