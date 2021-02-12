SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.89% Upside

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) is 12.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $9.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGBX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.85, the stock is -5.28% and 21.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 107.65% off its SMA200. SGBX registered 120.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 151.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.53.

The stock witnessed a -0.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.61%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $60.96M and $1.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 97.86. Distance from 52-week low is 490.52% and -29.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.40%).

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SG Blocks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $4.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,176.00% in year-over-year returns.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.93% while institutional investors hold 13.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.60M, and float is at 7.20M with Short Float at 10.03%. Institutions hold 12.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SG Americas Securities, LLC with over 0.36 million shares valued at $2.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.14% of the SGBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 48244.0 shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 0.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 40600.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $73486.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 19791.0 with a market value of $35821.0.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX): Who are the competitors?

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is 120.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.55.