Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is Up 29.27% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is 29.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $305.30 and a high of $1499.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $1462.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $1212.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.15% off the consensus price target high of $1810.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -143.88% lower than the price target low of $600.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1463.31, the stock is 20.00% and 25.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 47.84% off its SMA200. SHOP registered 175.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,195.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,061.88.

The stock witnessed a 23.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.20%, and is 16.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $174.68B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 933.23 and Fwd P/E is 397.85. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 379.30% and -2.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $910.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 81.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.20% in year-over-year returns.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Top Institutional Holders

1,305 institutions hold shares in Shopify Inc. (SHOP), with 490.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 67.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.51M, and float is at 109.58M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 67.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.06 million shares valued at $6.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.46% of the SHOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 5.82 million shares valued at $5.95 billion to account for 5.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 5.65 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $5.78 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 5.09 million with a market value of $5.21 billion.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading 177.54% up over the past 12 months. PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) is 28.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.