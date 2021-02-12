Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is 30.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.72 and a high of $64.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIMO stock was last observed hovering at around $61.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.16% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -25.68% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.84, the stock is 18.68% and 29.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 46.03% off its SMA200. SIMO registered 33.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.18.

The stock witnessed a 29.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.01%, and is 12.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has around 1237 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $539.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.54. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.21% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $156.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.80% in year-over-year returns.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), with institutional investors hold 77.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.67M, and float is at 29.81M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 77.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 2.27 million shares valued at $85.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.22% of the SIMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cardinal Capital Management LLC with 2.01 million shares valued at $75.99 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. which holds 1.98 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $74.79 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $60.89 million.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 104.51% up over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 133.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.