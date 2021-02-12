Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Is Up 3.39% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) is 3.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $16.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.66% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.52, the stock is -0.14% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58026.0 and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 23.17% off its SMA200. SONA registered -22.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.29.

The stock witnessed a -4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.30%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $302.48M and $117.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.11 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.17% and -23.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $23.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.72% while institutional investors hold 73.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.27M, and float is at 20.58M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 69.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Castle Creek Capital Partners IV, LP with over 3.23 million shares valued at $28.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.24% of the SONA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.45 million shares valued at $17.59 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 1.42 million shares representing 5.84% and valued at over $12.35 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $10.54 million.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stafford Clinton Tyler, the company’s Pres Panacea Financial. SEC filings show that Stafford Clinton Tyler bought 425 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $12.16 per share for a total of $5168.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10575.0 shares.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Zember Dennis J JR (President/CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $11.57 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SONA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Biagas John Fitzgerald (Director) acquired 8,880 shares at an average price of $11.30 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 57,879 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA).

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -5.53% down over the past 12 months. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) is -17.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.6.