SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.98% Upside

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) is -24.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.98 and a high of $36.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQZ stock was last observed hovering at around $24.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.98% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.08% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.01, the stock is -15.17% and -17.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -9.83% at the moment leaves the stock -15.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.92.

The stock witnessed a -21.64% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.69%, and is -12.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $522.08M and $24.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.57% and -39.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.60%).

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $3.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.62% while institutional investors hold 30.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.72M, and float is at 22.83M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 27.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $6.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.85% of the SQZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SG Americas Securities, LLC with 15041.0 shares valued at $0.44 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 14422.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.42 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2945.0 with a market value of $85346.0.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.