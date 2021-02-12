Star Group L.P. (SGU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

99 institutions hold shares in Star Group L.P. (SGU), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.12% while institutional investors hold 48.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.25M, and float is at 37.99M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 46.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bandera Partners LLC with over 3.51 million shares valued at $34.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the SGU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Moab Capital Partners LLC with 1.96 million shares valued at $19.15 million to account for 4.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oakcliff Capital Partners, LP which holds 1.65 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $16.13 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $14.95 million.

Star Group L.P. (NYSE: SGU) is 3.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.71, the stock is -0.40% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80670.0 and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 6.03% off its SMA200. SGU registered 6.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.55.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.21%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Star Group L.P. (SGU) has around 3157 employees, a market worth around $396.07M and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.52. Distance from 52-week low is 58.92% and -2.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Star Group L.P. (SGU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Group L.P. (SGU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Group L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.20% this year.

Star Group L.P. (SGU) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Star Group L.P. (SGU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donovan Daniel P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Donovan Daniel P. bought 997 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $7.58 per share for a total of $7557.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Star Group L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Donovan Daniel P. (Director) bought a total of 1,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $7.36 per share for $10694.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24003.0 shares of the SGU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, AMBURY RICHARD (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.32 for $14640.0. The insider now directly holds 38,390 shares of Star Group L.P. (SGU).

Star Group L.P. (SGU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is -27.87% lower over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -24.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -63.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34040.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.