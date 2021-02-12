Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) – The 35.41% Upside Potential Remains

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is 8.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $6.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.69% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 1.40% and 18.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 43.59% off its SMA200. SNCR registered -1.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.67.

The stock witnessed a 19.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.67%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has around 1659 employees, a market worth around $231.49M and $312.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.56% and -22.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-143.60%).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $67.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.10% in year-over-year returns.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), with 8.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.56% while institutional investors hold 60.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.36M, and float is at 35.04M with Short Float at 11.07%. Institutions hold 47.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.21 million shares valued at $15.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.52% of the SNCR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.8 million shares valued at $8.42 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Group One Trading, L.P. which holds 1.82 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $8.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $5.42 million.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Jeffrey George, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Miller Jeffrey George sold 2,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $4.74 per share for a total of $12803.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Miller Jeffrey George (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $3.23 per share for $7403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, CLARK DAVID D (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,942 shares at an average price of $3.30 for $59209.0. The insider now directly holds 232,526 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -24.14% down over the past 12 months. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is 5.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.19.