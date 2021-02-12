Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $8.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 0.83% and 4.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59923.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 27.73% off its SMA200. TGLS registered -9.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.21%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has around 5528 employees, a market worth around $340.91M and $373.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.56% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $100.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), with 26.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.36% while institutional investors hold 37.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.12M, and float is at 20.80M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 16.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 2.95 million shares valued at $15.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.18% of the TGLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC with 0.68 million shares valued at $4.72 million to account for 1.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polaris Capital Management Inc which holds 0.39 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $2.09 million, while Heartland Advisors Inc. holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.93 million.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byorum Martha L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Byorum Martha L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $7.03 per share for a total of $21102.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58304.0 shares.

Tecnoglass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Byorum Martha L (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $7.10 per share for $35501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61304.0 shares of the TGLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Byorum Martha L (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $10400.0. The insider now directly holds 66,304 shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS).

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 198.44% up over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 12.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.57% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.