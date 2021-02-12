Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) – The 23.5% Upside Potential Remains

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is 11.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $26.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.24, the stock is 10.66% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. TNK registered -19.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.87.

The stock witnessed a 2.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.51%, and is 15.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $393.27M and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.86. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.53% and -54.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.95 with sales reaching $88.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 178.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.90% in year-over-year returns.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), with 5.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.30% while institutional investors hold 43.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.74M, and float is at 24.11M with Short Float at 5.65%. Institutions hold 35.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $22.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the TNK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.52 million shares valued at $16.45 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $7.42 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $7.4 million.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is -19.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.