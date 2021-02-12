Telenav Inc. (TNAV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) is 1.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $6.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNAV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.21% off the consensus price target high of $4.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.21% higher than the price target low of $4.80 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is 0.40% and 1.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.35% off its SMA200. TNAV registered -19.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7339 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6389.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.27%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.46% over the week and 0.57% over the month.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) has around 696 employees, a market worth around $229.97M and $243.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.02 and Fwd P/E is 43.55. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.84% and -25.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telenav Inc. (TNAV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telenav Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $62.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Telenav Inc. (TNAV), with 17.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.13% while institutional investors hold 78.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.23M, and float is at 30.44M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 49.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 3.52 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.33% of the TNAV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.65 million shares valued at $12.44 million to account for 5.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.3 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $8.29 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $8.08 million.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Telenav Inc. (TNAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.49 million shares.

Telenav Inc. (TNAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 37.54% up over the past 12 months. United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is -8.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.