Tennant Company (TNC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

237 institutions hold shares in Tennant Company (TNC), with 327.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 92.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.37M, and float is at 18.15M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 90.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.82 million shares valued at $197.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.25% of the TNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.92 million shares valued at $115.89 million to account for 10.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 1.9 million shares representing 10.30% and valued at over $114.82 million, while Mairs & Power Inc holds 8.54% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $95.23 million.

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) is 6.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.64 and a high of $85.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNC stock was last observed hovering at around $75.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.7% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.44% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.87, the stock is 3.52% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94966.0 and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 13.91% off its SMA200. TNC registered -8.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.86.

The stock witnessed a 1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.54%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Tennant Company (TNC) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.03 and Fwd P/E is 23.86. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.53% and -12.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Tennant Company (TNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tennant Company (TNC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tennant Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $271.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Tennant Company (TNC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Tennant Company (TNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KILLINGSTAD CHRIS, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that KILLINGSTAD CHRIS sold 3,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Tennant Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that KILLINGSTAD CHRIS (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,593 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $67.93 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, KILLINGSTAD CHRIS (President and CEO) disposed off 3,809 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 145,640 shares of Tennant Company (TNC).

Tennant Company (TNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 15.04% up over the past 12 months. Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) is 16.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.