The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

431 institutions hold shares in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), with 740.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 103.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.56M, and float is at 99.89M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 102.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Engaged Capital, LLC with over 16.0 million shares valued at $548.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.90% of the HAIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.63 million shares valued at $261.88 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Advisory Inc. which holds 7.07 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $242.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 7.0 million with a market value of $281.06 million.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is 9.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.12 and a high of $45.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -25.97% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.09, the stock is 6.66% and 10.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 27.77% off its SMA200. HAIN registered 64.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.33.

The stock witnessed a 9.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.56%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has around 4287 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 234.52 and Fwd P/E is 29.61. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.32% and -2.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $513.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D, the company’s . SEC filings show that Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D sold 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $29.19 per share for a total of $5.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Welling Glenn W. (Director) sold a total of 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $29.19 per share for $5.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the HAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Welling Glenn W. (Director) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $29.75 for $11.9 million. The insider now directly holds 162,049 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN).

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -5.55% down over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 18.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.41% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.03.