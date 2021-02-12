These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE) is 4.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.62 and a high of $29.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NIE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $29.50, the stock is 2.57% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51603.0 and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 18.36% off its SMA200. NIE registered 21.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.97.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.10%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 101.78% and -0.47% from its 52-week high.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Analyst Forecasts

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 1.29 million shares valued at $36.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.67% of the NIE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Karpus Management Inc with 0.83 million shares valued at $20.21 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. which holds 0.81 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $19.65 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.15% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $14.46 million.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORSYTH DOUGLAS, the company’s Affiliated Person. SEC filings show that FORSYTH DOUGLAS sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.