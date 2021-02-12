These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Bank OZK (OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is 24.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.20 and a high of $39.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $38.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.6% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.89% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.81, the stock is 5.29% and 15.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 48.57% off its SMA200. OZK registered 37.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.54.

The stock witnessed a 7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.01%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2742 employees, a market worth around $4.97B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.35% and -2.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank OZK (OZK) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank OZK is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $256.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

399 institutions hold shares in Bank OZK (OZK), with 7.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.91% while institutional investors hold 95.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.35M, and float is at 119.48M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 89.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 14.36 million shares valued at $306.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.81% of the OZK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.96 million shares valued at $233.73 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.38 million shares representing 8.54% and valued at over $324.68 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 7.01 million with a market value of $149.4 million.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.