These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE: CHX) is 9.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $27.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -66.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.68, the stock is -0.03% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 50.03% off its SMA200. CHX registered -37.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.79.

The stock witnessed a -9.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.08%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $1.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.85. Profit margin for the company is -52.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 477.16% and -39.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChampionX Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $640.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 75.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 158.70% in year-over-year returns.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in ChampionX Corporation (CHX), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 101.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.81M, and float is at 198.51M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 100.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.98 million shares valued at $336.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the CHX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.82 million shares valued at $150.38 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gates Capital Management, Inc. which holds 10.92 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $87.23 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 10.46 million with a market value of $160.07 million.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Alderman Heidi S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alderman Heidi S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $10.24 per share for a total of $10240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.