These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.22 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGICA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.01, the stock is -0.07% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -1.51% off its SMA200. DGICA registered -2.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.35.

The stock witnessed a -1.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.91%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) has around 410 employees, a market worth around $402.23M and $781.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.85% and -13.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donegal Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $193.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 241.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Top Institutional Holders

142 institutions hold shares in Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.14% while institutional investors hold 87.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.34M, and float is at 28.34M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 82.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.77 million shares valued at $24.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.54% of the DGICA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 1.06 million shares valued at $14.89 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.98 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $13.84 million, while Old Republic International Corp holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $9.35 million.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DONEGAL MUTUAL INSURANCE CO, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DONEGAL MUTUAL INSURANCE CO bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.27 million shares.

Donegal Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that VIOZZI VINCENT ANTHONY (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $14.15 per share for $49525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4568.0 shares of the DGICA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, WAMPLER RICHARD D II (Director) disposed off 825 shares at an average price of $14.15 for $11674.0. The insider now directly holds 8,102 shares of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA).

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 10.88% up over the past 12 months. Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is 63.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.