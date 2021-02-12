These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 17.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.59 and a high of $51.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $48.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.22% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.89, the stock is 4.27% and 14.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 61.08% off its SMA200. PGNY registered 45.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.87.

The stock witnessed a 10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.98%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $4.28B and $309.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2494.50 and Fwd P/E is 124.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.01% and -3.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $97.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.10% in year-over-year returns.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Progyny Inc. (PGNY), with 16.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.89% while institutional investors hold 97.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.27M, and float is at 54.91M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 79.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 16.99 million shares valued at $500.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.61% of the PGNY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 4.86 million shares valued at $142.96 million to account for 5.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.14 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $175.48 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $117.61 million.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 543 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 491 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anevski Peter, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Anevski Peter sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $49.04 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Payson Norman (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $49.06 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Anevski Peter (President and COO) disposed off 21,000 shares at an average price of $47.84 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 189,000 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).