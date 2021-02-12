These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) is 33.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.26 and a high of $53.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSTI stock was last observed hovering at around $51.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.11% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -57.66% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.45, the stock is 3.75% and 21.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57402.0 and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 61.43% off its SMA200. SSTI registered 68.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.14.

The stock witnessed a 13.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.11%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $562.52M and $44.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 213.77 and Fwd P/E is 216.52. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.01% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ShotSpotter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $11.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.68% while institutional investors hold 93.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.42M, and float is at 8.05M with Short Float at 12.60%. Institutions hold 66.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 1.97 million shares valued at $61.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.23% of the SSTI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 0.99 million shares valued at $30.73 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 0.63 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $19.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $21.89 million.

ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stewart Alan R., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Stewart Alan R. bought 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $32.87 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68062.0 shares.

ShotSpotter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Stewart Alan R. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 491 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $32.01 per share for $15718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62462.0 shares of the SSTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Clark Ralph A. (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $33.01 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 484,562 shares of ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI).

ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI): Who are the competitors?

