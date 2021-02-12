These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for So-Young International Inc. (SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) is 26.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $16.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SY stock was last observed hovering at around $13.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $105.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.07% off the consensus price target high of $108.55 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 85.78% higher than the price target low of $98.74 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.04, the stock is 11.51% and 16.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 15.39% off its SMA200. SY registered 3.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.44.

The stock witnessed a 17.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.08%, and is 7.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $189.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 270.00 and Fwd P/E is 3.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.84% and -17.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $66.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 413.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.30% in year-over-year returns.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in So-Young International Inc. (SY), with 41.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.98% while institutional investors hold 49.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.12M, and float is at 13.00M with Short Float at 6.99%. Institutions hold 30.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.2 million shares valued at $135.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 93.84% of the SY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Manhattan Company with 4.33 million shares valued at $54.13 million to account for 33.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd which holds 3.82 million shares representing 29.42% and valued at over $47.76 million, while Banco Santander, S.A. holds 9.69% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $15.73 million.