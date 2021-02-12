Things appear to be looking up for CareDx Inc (CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is 23.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.04 and a high of $99.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNA stock was last observed hovering at around $90.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.1% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -63.25% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.79, the stock is 4.40% and 16.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 88.62% off its SMA200. CDNA registered 258.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 186.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.32.

The stock witnessed a 8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.37%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has around 306 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $169.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 237.54. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 588.57% and -10.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CareDx Inc (CDNA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CareDx Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $55.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.00% in year-over-year returns.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Top Institutional Holders

278 institutions hold shares in CareDx Inc (CDNA), with 828.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 102.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.01M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 9.13%. Institutions hold 100.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 5.1 million shares valued at $193.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.36% of the CDNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.85 million shares valued at $278.99 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.03 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $114.97 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $91.35 million.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at CareDx Inc (CDNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maag Peter, the company’s Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Maag Peter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $89.82 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

CareDx Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that SNYDERMAN RALPH (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $88.88 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72672.0 shares of the CDNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, King Sasha (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 9,875 shares at an average price of $87.55 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 43,431 shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA).

CareDx Inc (CDNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) that is 16.47% higher over the past 12 months. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is 272.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.