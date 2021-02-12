Things appear to be looking up for nVent Electric plc (NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is -1.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.53 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.94% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.16% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.96, the stock is -2.15% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 14.17% off its SMA200. NVT registered -16.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.75.

The stock witnessed a -6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.54%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $2.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.94% and -20.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nVent Electric plc (NVT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nVent Electric plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $503.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Top Institutional Holders

448 institutions hold shares in nVent Electric plc (NVT), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 90.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.00M, and float is at 169.06M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 89.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.04 million shares valued at $266.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the NVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is American Century Companies, Inc. with 14.89 million shares valued at $263.35 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.03 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $326.72 million, while State Street Corporation holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 11.96 million with a market value of $211.56 million.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURRIS JERRY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURRIS JERRY W sold 4,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $92950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30697.0 shares.

nVent Electric plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that MERRIMAN RONALD (Director) sold a total of 4,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $19.00 per share for $80275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29381.0 shares of the NVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Parker Herbert K (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $17.37 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 12,254 shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT).