Things appear to be looking up for ON24 Inc. (ONTF)

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) is -3.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.00 and a high of $81.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONTF stock was last observed hovering at around $70.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.46%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $68.02, the stock is -3.92% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -3.92% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.79.

The stock witnessed a N/1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $127.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.65% and -17.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.90% this year.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Top Institutional Holders

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at ON24 Inc. (ONTF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 22 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $68.15 per share for a total of $1499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85622.0 shares.

ON24 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Canaan Equity Aggregator LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 466,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $50.00 per share for $23.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.76 million shares of the ONTF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Rho Ventures III Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 294,965 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $14.75 million. The insider now directly holds 3,637,894 shares of ON24 Inc. (ONTF).