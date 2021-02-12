Things appear to be looking up for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is 1.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $31.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.11% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -43.89% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.34, the stock is -3.43% and -3.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 48.07% off its SMA200. OMI registered 306.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.18.

The stock witnessed a -12.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.32%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.72 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 653.17% and -14.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $2.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), with 6.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.02% while institutional investors hold 78.87% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 76.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.39 million shares valued at $307.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.49% of the OMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.88 million shares valued at $122.61 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.36 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $109.51 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 3.23 million with a market value of $87.44 million.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leon Jonathan A, the company’s SVP, Corporate Treasurer. SEC filings show that Leon Jonathan A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $29.38 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72944.0 shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Henkel Robert J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $27.11 per share for $27110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21000.0 shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Lowry Michael Wayne (SVP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $22.22 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 72,436 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 11.10% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.41% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.