Things appear to be looking up for Points International Ltd. (PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) is 4.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.89 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -24.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.96, the stock is 3.28% and 6.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56125.0 and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 37.84% off its SMA200. PCOM registered -18.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.77%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Points International Ltd. (PCOM) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $195.23M and $268.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 282.26. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.13% and -21.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Points International Ltd. (PCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Points International Ltd. (PCOM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Points International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $89.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Points International Ltd. (PCOM) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Points International Ltd. (PCOM), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.11% while institutional investors hold 75.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.23M, and float is at 11.49M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 65.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pembroke Management, LTD with over 1.06 million shares valued at $15.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the PCOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harspring Capital Management, LLC with 1.01 million shares valued at $9.76 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rice, Hall, James & Associates which holds 0.84 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $8.16 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $7.19 million.

Points International Ltd. (PCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Points International Ltd. (PCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Points International Ltd. (PCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) that is trading 37.18% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 67.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20870.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.