Things appear to be looking up for Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) is 4.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $13.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCYO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $6.55 for the next 12 months. It is also -78.63% off the consensus price target high of $6.55 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -78.63% lower than the price target low of $6.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.70, the stock is 2.64% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65099.0 and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 17.74% off its SMA200. PCYO registered -13.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.00.

The stock witnessed a 2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.38%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $280.21M and $20.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 153.95. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.95% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pure Cycle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO), with 876.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.67% while institutional investors hold 72.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.87M, and float is at 22.97M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 70.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Plaisance Capital LLC with over 3.95 million shares valued at $35.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.54% of the PCYO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.92 million shares valued at $17.29 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.38 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $12.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $11.39 million.

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Plaisance Capital LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Plaisance Capital LLC bought 24,107 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $9.77 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.95 million shares.

Pure Cycle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Plaisance Capital LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 22,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $9.86 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.92 million shares of the PCYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Plaisance Capital LLC (10% Owner) acquired 2,494 shares at an average price of $9.65 for $24067.0. The insider now directly holds 3,902,174 shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO).

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 9.44% up over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 28.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.