Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

26 institutions hold shares in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), with institutional investors hold 18.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.31M, and float is at 34.64M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 18.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.36 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 70.95% of the TLSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.35 million shares valued at $1.17 million to account for 69.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.19 million shares representing 38.14% and valued at over $0.64 million, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 10.05% of the shares totaling 50766.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) is 91.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $12.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLSA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.87, the stock is 0.01% and 31.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 20.41% off its SMA200. TLSA registered 317.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5315.

The stock witnessed a 34.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.57%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.34% over the week and 15.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 528.25% and -68.20% from its 52-week high.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..