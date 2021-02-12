Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Volatility At 3.55%, Should You Add A Position?

383 institutions hold shares in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), with 349.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 103.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.77M, and float is at 91.06M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 103.63% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.22 million shares valued at $882.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.69% of the TW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.71 million shares valued at $481.58 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.84 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $396.45 million, while Ownership Capital B.V. holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 4.43 million with a market value of $257.07 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is 8.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.23 and a high of $69.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $67.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.71% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -6.03% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.86, the stock is 5.34% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 14.47% off its SMA200. TW registered 44.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.85.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.14%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 919 employees, a market worth around $15.06B and $892.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.85 and Fwd P/E is 43.36. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.21% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $246.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 174 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maisey Simon, the company’s Managing Director, Corp. Dev.. SEC filings show that Maisey Simon sold 10,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $67.45 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85028.0 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Bruni Enrico (Managing Director, Europe/Asia) sold a total of 142,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $67.66 per share for $9.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92241.0 shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Friedman Douglas (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 13,929 shares at an average price of $63.22 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 45,008 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).