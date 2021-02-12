TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) is 13.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.05 and a high of $41.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCBK stock was last observed hovering at around $40.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.64% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.08% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.20, the stock is 1.65% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55181.0 and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 31.01% off its SMA200. TCBK registered 7.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.25.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.40%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) has around 1184 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $267.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.62 and Fwd P/E is 14.78. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.40% and -2.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TriCo Bancshares is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $80.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.84% while institutional investors hold 71.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.76M, and float is at 26.80M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 64.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.32 million shares valued at $81.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the TCBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.1 million shares valued at $74.11 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 1.45 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $35.61 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $34.72 million.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH RICHARD P, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that SMITH RICHARD P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $28.72 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

TriCo Bancshares disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that SMITH RICHARD P (CEO & President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $28.65 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the TCBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, SMITH RICHARD P (CEO & President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $27.95 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 226,108 shares of TriCo Bancshares (TCBK).

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American River Bankshares (AMRB) that is trading -4.72% down over the past 12 months. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -16.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.